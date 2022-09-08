EUR/USD is juggling below the 1.0000 parity as investors have sidelined ahead of ECB policy. ECB Lagarde is expected to hike the interest rates by 75 bps to 1.25%. A hawkish stance on interest rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: Bulls remain on the sidelines ahead of ECB and Fed’s Powell - September 8, 2022
- EUR/USD turns sideways below 1.0000 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech and ECB policy - September 8, 2022
- EUR/USD Prediction: Pullback Expected After ECB Decision - September 8, 2022