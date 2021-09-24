German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 98.8 in September. IFO Current Economic Assessment dropped to 100.4 this month. September German IFO Expectations Index arrived at 97.3, a miss. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Unfazed below 1.1750 after German IFO Business Climate unexpectedly drops to 98.8 in Sept - September 24, 2021
- EUR/USD analysis: Faces resistance zone - September 24, 2021
- Downside EUR/USD Risks Prevail Say MUFG Exchange Rate Analysts - September 24, 2021