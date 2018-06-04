EUR/USD is about to end the day hovering around 1.1700, with gains for the day, but far from the highs. Earlier today peaked at 1.1744, the highest in a week and then pulled back finding support at 1.1675. The retreat from the highs took place amid a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD up for the day, but limited around 1.1700 - June 4, 2018
- EUR/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Renewed Greek Fears - June 4, 2018
- EUR/USD analysis: not enough EUR buyers around - June 4, 2018