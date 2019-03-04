EUR/USD is now prolonging the consolidative note that has been in place for the past sessions in response to last week’s failure in levels above 1.1400 the figure. EUR/USD looks to trade, data The pai…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Looks To Weaken Further Towards 1.1315/00 Zone - March 4, 2019
- EUR/USD up smalls around 1.1370, focus on trade - March 4, 2019
- EUR/USD is capped after closing the gap – Confluence Detector - March 4, 2019