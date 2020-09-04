EUR/USD: Upbeat US data provides support for the dollar

US employment-related data beat expectations, hinting an encouraging NFP. The dollar came under mild pressure with the encouraging news, helping EUR/USD to recover to the current 1.1830 price zone …
