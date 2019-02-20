The pair’s upside met resistance in the 1.1350/55 band. The greenback rebounds to the 96.60 region. German Producer Prices rose more than expected in January. After advancing to session peaks in the m…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD steadies as FOMC meeting minutes, PMI data from Europe in focus - February 20, 2019
- EUR/USD upside falters around 1.1350, trade, FOMC on sight - February 20, 2019
- USD Pauses Ahead Of The Fed Minutes - February 20, 2019