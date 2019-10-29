EUR/USD: Upside favored after bullish inside day, but US yields may play spoilsport

EUR/USD created a bullish inside day candle on Monday. Expectations for hawkish Fed rate cut and a rise in US yields could cap gains. EUR/USD is looking north, having carved out a bullish candlestick …
