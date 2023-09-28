EUR/USD has tested sub-1.05 levels twice in the past few hours. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. A minor low/reversal may have been reached in the short run after the EUR tested …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Upside may be limited to the 1.0550/1.0600 area – Scotiabank - September 28, 2023
- EUR/USD nears YTD low, S&P 500 tags key trendline - September 28, 2023
- EUR/USD to move to 1.02 on a three-month view – Rabobank - September 28, 2023