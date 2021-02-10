EUR/USD: Upside momentum could extend to 1.2150 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB noted the uptrend in EUR/USD could re-visit the 1.2150 region in the next weeks. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “The strong surge in EUR that sent it to soaring …
