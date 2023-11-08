EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0700, lacking any firm direction in early Europe on Wednesday. A modest US Dollar uptick amid a cautious mood and positive US Treasury bond yields is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Upside pressure alleviated below 1.0640 – UOB - November 8, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Moves below key level at 1.0700 toward seven-day EMA - November 8, 2023
- Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink - November 8, 2023