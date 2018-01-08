EUR/USD: Upside Pressure Risk Remains Intact

EUR/USD: The pair continues to retain its upside pressure hesitating on Friday. On the upside, resistance comes in at 1.2050 level with a cut through here opening the door for more upside towards the 1.2100 level. Further up, resistance lies at the 1.2150 …
