EUR/USD consolidates the corrective bounce below 1.1700 President Lagarde indicated the ECB will deploy further stimulus if needed. Eurozone/ US Consumer Confidence data, Fedspeak in focus. EUR/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 as US dollar attempts a comeback - September 29, 2020
- Economic Data Puts the EUR and Dollar in Focus, as Brexit Talks Resume - September 28, 2020
- Euro Forecast: Failed Breakouts or False Breakdowns? Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD - September 28, 2020