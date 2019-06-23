EUR/USD uptrend could reverse if it fails at 1.13756

The EUR/USD pair has closed the week at 1.1370, not far from its Friday high of 1.1377 a fresh three-month high. The pair overbought short-term but with no signs of exhaustion. Dollar’s weakness set …
