Although analysts at Rabobank are forecasting that the DXY index could end the year a little lower, they expect that 2023 will provide plenty of opportunities for USD bulls to become re-engaged. They …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD uptrend in late 2022 to be replaced by pullbacks and choppy trading conditions – Rabobank - January 6, 2023
- EUR/USD breaks above 1.0600 on USD sell-off after weak ISM - January 6, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast – The Euro Bounces After Deep Plunge - January 6, 2023