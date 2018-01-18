EUR/USD rally stalls in 1.2160-1.2320 range. Upside capped by fears Draghi would tame ECB hawks. USD fails to catch a bid despite rising T-yields. Fears of US government shutdown. The latest leg higher in the EUR/USD (from Jan. 9 low of 1.1915) seems to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Consolidation Into Next Week’s ECB; GBP/USD: 1.40 In Q1 En-Route To 1.50 – ING - January 19, 2018
- EUR/USD – Uptrend on hold amid rising T-yields - January 18, 2018
- Morgan Stanley wary of a USD bounce within a still bearish trend - January 18, 2018