The EUR/USD exchange rate was little changed on the US housing market data release on Friday. On the report, the Euro fell 0.03% against the US Dollar, continuing the side move up to the 0.53% drop sparked by exacerbating political uncertainty in Germany …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: US Building Permits - November 20, 2017
- EUR/USD Elliott Wave Analysis - November 20, 2017
- Asian Session Recap: EUR Dips on Germany’s Coalition Concerns - November 20, 2017