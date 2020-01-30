Be sure to request IG’s Weekly & Daily Market Report when you open an account with IG Dubai and get access to the full information on the FX majors, commodities, indices, and Bitcoin prior to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD: US dollar relatively outperforms as Fed keeps policy largely unchanged
Be sure to request IG’s Weekly & Daily Market Report when you open an account with IG Dubai and get access to the full information on the FX majors, commodities, indices, and Bitcoin prior to the …