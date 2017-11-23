EUR/USD: US Durable Goods Orders, FOMC Meeting Minutes

The Greenback failed to strenghtnen against the European single currency over the row of the US economic releases on Wednesday. The EUR/USD pair entered an upmove after durable goods data, followed by the FOMC meeting minutes report, which caused 21 base …
