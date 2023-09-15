Outlook on EUR/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CNH following ECB’s rate hike and dovish outlook while China data surprises to the upside.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CNH post ECB rate hike and amid encouraging China data - September 15, 2023
- EUR/USD: Breach of the end of May low at 1.0635 opens the door to a test of 1.0500 – MUFG - September 15, 2023
- What happens to EUR/USD if the ECB is now at the top of the rate cycle? - September 15, 2023