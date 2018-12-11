Higher EUR/USD is currently largely about the weak dollar EUR/USD got a boost for the decline in UST yields. As we view the recent dovish re-pricing of the Fed as unjustified, we expect the upside to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD view for the months ahead (spoiler: not up much) - December 10, 2018
- EUR/USD: Euro pulled back below its 500 EMA - December 10, 2018
- EUR/USD Weekly Price Outlook: ECB on Deck – Euro Levels to Know - December 10, 2018