EUR/USD moves higher at tests daily peaks near 1.1340. The neutral/offered bias persists around the greenback. ECB-speak, US inflation next of relevance in today’s docket. The upbeat mood around the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD visiting daily highs near 1.1340, looks to ECB, US CPI - June 12, 2019
- EUR/USD path of least resistance up ahead of critical US CPI – Confluence Detector - June 12, 2019
- EUR/USD Bullish Breakout Aims for 1.14 Target - June 12, 2019