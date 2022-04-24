Lagarde requests that dissenting members delay policy criticism after ECB meetings Extreme policy divergence creates EUR/USD ceiling, 2020 lows clearly in sight Friday brought the week to a close with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Vulnerable: Policy Divergence and Lagarde’s Unusual Request - April 23, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Dollar finishes week with a flourish vs euro and pound - April 22, 2022
- EUR/USD under pressure, drops to test critical support at 1.0760 - April 22, 2022