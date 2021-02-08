EUR/USD: Vulnerable to potential “sell the fact” trade on US stimulus

Friday’s weak US payrolls data bolstered the case for US fiscal stimulus. Both stocks and EUR/USD could now witness sell-the-fact trade. EUR/USD carved out a bullish candlestick pattern on Friday, …
