EUR/USD snaps back from a fresh weekly high (1.0805) amid the smaller-than-expected slowdown in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the exchange rate may struggle to retain the rebound from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD vulnerable to upbeat US retail sales report - February 14, 2023
- Dollar Ticks Lower on Strength in the British Pound and Euro - February 14, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: US CPI is no game-changer for the Fed - February 14, 2023