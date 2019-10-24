Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG Bank, expects the EUR/USD pair to move with a neutral bias next week, between 1.1000 and 1.1250. “The euro has been stabilizing at higher levels against the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, USD/CAD – North American Session Daily Forecast - October 24, 2019
- EUR/USD: Weak Eurozone fundamentals to dampen further upside – MUFG - October 24, 2019
- Euro US Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate Drops as Eurozone Manufacturing Decline Worsens - October 24, 2019