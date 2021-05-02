EUR/USD interrupts two consecutive days with gains and now meets some downside pressure despite the initial uptick to new monthly levels in the 1.2150 region. The corrective downside in the pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD weaker, challenges 1.2100 on stronger dollar, yields
EUR/USD interrupts two consecutive days with gains and now meets some downside pressure despite the initial uptick to new monthly levels in the 1.2150 region. The corrective downside in the pair …