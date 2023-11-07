EUR/USD experienced another month of volatility, having fallen below the 1.05 mark in October only to appreciate at the beginning of November to slightly above the 1.07 level. Economists at the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Weakness in the coming quarters, potential for some improvement later in 2024 – NBF - November 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Interim contention emerges near 1.0650 - November 7, 2023
- EUR/USD: More drift may develop below 1.0665 – Scotiabank - November 7, 2023