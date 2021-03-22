US treasury yields weakens US Dollar sentiment. The Euro US Dollar exchange rate is pushing higher today as a pullback in US treasury yields weakens USD sentiment. At the time of writing EURUSD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Week-Ahead Forecast: Euro US Dollar Exchange Rate Pushes Higher As US Treasury Yields Pullback
US treasury yields weakens US Dollar sentiment. The Euro US Dollar exchange rate is pushing higher today as a pullback in US treasury yields weakens USD sentiment. At the time of writing EURUSD is …