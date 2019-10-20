The Euro-to-Dollar rate is trading at around 1.1182 at the start of the new week after rising 2.61% in the week before. Studies of the charts are showing the short-term uptrend is likely to extend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Week Ahead Forecast: New Uptrend at Risk as Trendline Approaches - October 20, 2019
- GBP/USD Forecast: Three positive Brexit developments that may send it gaping above 1.30 - October 20, 2019
- Brexit: UK PM Johnson officially asked for an extension, GBP/USD positive - October 20, 2019