The Euro-to-Dollar rate is trading at around 1.1017 at the start of the new week, after rising 0.50% in the week before. Studies of the charts are showing the short-term trend is sideways and likely …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: bears pressuring, 1.0980 critical support - September 22, 2019
- EUR/USD Week Ahead Forecast: Pair Still Stuck in Sideways Range - September 22, 2019
- EUR/USD grinds to one-month lows as sellers keep one eye on the 1.10 level - September 21, 2019