The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate is trading at around 1.0976 at the start of the new week after rising 0.33% in the week before. Studies of the charts are showing the potential for marginal upside in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Analysis: bulls would have a case on a break above 1.1000 - October 6, 2019
- EUR/USD Week Ahead Forecast: Short-Term Bullish Potential - October 6, 2019
- EUR/USD Weekly Price Forecast – the Euro continues to drift lower - October 6, 2019