The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate is trading at around 1.1209 on Monday, having risen 0.83% in the week before. Studies of the charts are showing a bullish reversal taking place which should see the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Week Ahead Forecast: Signs of a Bullish Reversal - August 12, 2019
- EUR/USD Showing Positive Signs Above 1.1150 - August 12, 2019
- EUR/USD resilient despite the spike in Italy-German yield spread - August 12, 2019