EUR/USD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, November 19

EUR/USD broke above the falling trend line on the daily chart and is now facing 1.1879 resistance. A breakout of this level will confirm that the downside movement from 1.2092 had completed at 1.1554 already, then further rise towards 1.2092 previous high …
