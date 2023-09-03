(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The EUR/USD went into this weekend near the 1.07730 ratio which was a low for the week and came within sight of depths created on Friday the 25th of August. The trading landscape …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Eur/Usd: Weekly Forecast 3Rd September – 9Th September - September 3, 2023
- Weekly Forex Forecast Eur/Usd, Usd/Jpy, Wti Crude Oil - September 3, 2023
- Pairs In Focus This Week Gbp/Usd, Eur/Usd, Aud/Usd - September 3, 2023