EUR/USD has room to extend its advance once beyond the 1.2150 resistance level. Mixed US data and cooling expectations for higher rates in the country fueled risk-appetite heading into the weekend.
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Awful Nonfarm Payrolls back Fed’s “lower for longer” rates
