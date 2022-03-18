EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Corrective advance over?

EUR/USD is closer to resuming its decline and reaching fresh yearly lows below 1.0805. The EUR/USD pair managed to recover some ground this past week but ended it at around 1.1020, below the 38.2% …
