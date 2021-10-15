EUR/USD will likely reach fresh 2021 lows, as EUR buyers are nowhere to be seen. The EUR/USD pair has recovered some ground after reaching a fresh 2021 low of 1.1523, finishing the week trading at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Dollar’s corrective decline soon to be over - October 15, 2021
- EUR/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Euro Just Under 200 Week EMA - October 15, 2021
- EUR/USD: Correction Continues - October 15, 2021