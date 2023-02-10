The Euro had a rough week during the previous trading week, initially trying to rally but then falling hard. The candlestick for this past week was only a continuation of that.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast – Euro Continues to Fall - February 10, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Gives Up Ground on Friday - February 10, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Market’s pain could be healed by US CPI figures - February 10, 2023