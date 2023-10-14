Focus on China, Israel-Palestine and economic data. EUR/USD could re-test yearly lows at 1.0445. Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the Euro Q4 outlook today …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Euro Weaker on Geopolitics & US Inflationary Pressures - October 14, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Faces Pressure Following CPI Surprise - October 13, 2023
- We maintain a forecast of EUR/USD 1.02 on a 3-month view – Rabobank - October 13, 2023