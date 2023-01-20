European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve policymakers maintained the hawkish rhetoric. United States Q4 Gross Domestic Product expected to spook the recession ghost. EUR/USD buyers on pause amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Growth under scrutiny ahead of central banks’ decisions - January 20, 2023
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Gains Some Ground Ahead Of The Weekend - January 20, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast – Euro Stalls for the Week - January 20, 2023