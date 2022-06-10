EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Here comes the Fed

The EUR/USD pair has resumed its decline, and long-term technical readings hint at lower lows to come. The EUR/USD pair plummeted this week and finished it in the 1.0520 price zone, as fear …
