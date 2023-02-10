Euro Zone Gross Domestic Product could be a make-it-or-break-it for the Euro. EUR/USD bearish path could extend towards a long-term Fibonacci support at 1.0510. The EUR/USD pair fell for a second …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Market’s pain could be healed by US CPI figures - February 10, 2023
- EUR/USD: Losses could extend to the 1.05/1.06 range on failure to hold 1.0670/80 – Scotiabank - February 10, 2023
- EUR/USD outlook: Bears look for fresh extension after recovery attempts were repeatedly rejected - February 10, 2023