United States ADP survey and Nonfarm Payrolls report in the docket next week. EUR/USD corrective advance could become more relevant if the pair advances beyond 1.0700. The EUR/USD plummeted to 1.0487 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Optimism not enough to take the US Dollar down - September 29, 2023
- Euro To US Dollar Forecast: Revised Down To 1.02 In Three Months At Rabobank - September 29, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Downside mitigated above 1.0770 - September 29, 2023