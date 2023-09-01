The risk is skewed to the downside in the daily chart, as EUR/USD met sellers around a directionless 100 SMA, while the 20 SMA gains downward strength below it. Meanwhile, technical indicators remain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Optimism should harm US Dollar demand - September 1, 2023
- Non-Farm Payrolls Report Sends US Dollar Lower: What’s Next for the Greenback? - September 1, 2023
- Non-Farm Payrolls Report Sends US Dollar Lower: What Next for the Greenback? - September 1, 2023