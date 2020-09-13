EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Would the Fed do what the ECB did not?

ECB policymakers showed little concern about the EUR/USD pair exchange rate. The US Federal Reserve will likely keep its monetary policy unchanged, but there’s much it needs to explain. EUR/USD keeps …
