Not only could the EUR/USD not close near weekly highs, but the failure to secure a green close occurred while the pair was testing a key near-term resistance. The multi-year ascending trend line that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Temporary setback or deeper correction? 50-DMA at 1.0680 holds the key – SocGen - February 6, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Goes Back and Forth to Kick Off the Week - February 6, 2023
- EUR/USD weekly price forecast: analysts see more downside - February 6, 2023