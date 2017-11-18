EUR/USD traded aggressively above the ‘neckline’ of the ‘head-and-shoulders’ pattern In the process it also took out the trend-line off the September high Key support clocks in around 11700, while stiff resistance lies ahead around the 2010 low For …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Technical Analysis: Euro Shorts Getting Sweaty Palms - November 18, 2017
- EUR/USD – Euro Unchanged On Lack Of Eurozone Indicators - November 17, 2017
- EUR/USD – Euro Unchanged As Investors Search For Cues - November 17, 2017