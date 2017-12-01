Price behavior analysis, short to intermediate-term trade set-ups. Heading into last week we were optimistic on the prospect of a higher EUR/USD, and while it was relatively unchanged when the dust settled there is reason to believe we will see higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Technical Analysis: Euro Shows Moxie at Support - December 1, 2017
- USD – Tax Reform vs. Russia Probe, What Matters More? - December 1, 2017
- EUR/USD Unchanged, Eurozone, German Manufacturing - December 1, 2017