EUR/USD Weekly Technical Analysis – Holding 1.1886 Key to Sustaining Rally

The Euro finished higher against the U.S. Dollar last week as investors reacted to strong Euro Zone economic data and a dovish outlook for U.S. interest rates. The EUR/USD settled at 1.1924, up 0.0137 or +1.17%. The EUR/USD hit its highest level since …
