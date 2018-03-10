To view the longer-term technical and fundamental outlook for the Euro, or to see our Top Trading Opportunities for 2018, check out the DailyFX Trading Guides. The question to whether the euro is topping or undergoing a healthy correction of course awaits …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Weekly Technical Forecast: Euro Top or Correction? Soon Find Out
To view the longer-term technical and fundamental outlook for the Euro, or to see our Top Trading Opportunities for 2018, check out the DailyFX Trading Guides. The question to whether the euro is topping or undergoing a healthy correction of course awaits …